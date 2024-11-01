NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in NMI were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in NMI by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in NMI by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 22,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in NMI by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in NMI by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 33,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in NMI by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NMI

In other news, insider William J. Leatherberry sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $120,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,689 shares in the company, valued at $6,158,318.23. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on NMI from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on NMI from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised NMI from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on NMI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NMI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.43.

NMI Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH opened at $38.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.91 and a twelve month high of $42.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.12.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. NMI had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 56.40%. The business had revenue of $162.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Further Reading

