Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Position Raised by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Northern Trust by 343.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Steven L. Fradkin sold 27,874 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total value of $2,801,337.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,630,839. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Charles A. Tribbett sold 1,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $163,462.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,120. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Steven L. Fradkin sold 27,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total transaction of $2,801,337.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,630,839. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,443,204. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NTRS stock opened at $100.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $64.96 and a 1 year high of $104.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.17. The firm has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 37.31%.

NTRS has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.33.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

