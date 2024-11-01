NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Bought by Diversify Wealth Management LLC

Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,459 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 224.2% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 71.2% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 36.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 615.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 143 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total transaction of $813,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,269 shares in the company, valued at $7,033,002.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho set a $290.00 price target on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.90.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $234.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $237.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.75. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $167.50 and a 12 month high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.85%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

