Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,313 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $35,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,795,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,780,004,000 after purchasing an additional 10,944,520 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,726,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,010,435,000 after acquiring an additional 7,401,526 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,592,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,445,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447,121 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,210,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,096,849,000 after acquiring an additional 270,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,443,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $535,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,116 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $201.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.17. The company has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.49 and a 1 year high of $227.80.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Insider Activity at Old Dominion Freight Line

In related news, Director Greg C. Gantt sold 7,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $1,400,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,584,852.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Greg C. Gantt sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $1,400,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,584,852.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total transaction of $1,951,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,391,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,602,670.57. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,975 shares of company stock worth $9,386,158. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ODFL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $209.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ODFL

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.