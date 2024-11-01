Opera’s (OPRA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $24.00. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 39.12% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Opera from $19.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $24.75.

NASDAQ OPRA opened at $17.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.99. Opera has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.04.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Opera had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 40.85%. The firm had revenue of $109.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts expect that Opera will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPRA. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Opera by 135.4% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Opera by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 33,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Opera by 2.7% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 58,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Opera by 9.6% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Opera by 2.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. 10.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers and related products and services in Norway and internationally. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera browser for Android and iOS, and Opera GX for PCs and Mobile; Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

