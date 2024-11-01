Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Acquired by Diversify Wealth Management LLC

Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 19.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 463,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,138,000 after acquiring an additional 75,878 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 173.7% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 20,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 12,722 shares in the last quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $991,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 259.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 33,457 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,009,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,181,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $98.20 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $76.22 and a 52 week high of $106.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.87.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 45.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

