Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNA. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 68.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in CNA Financial by 2,130.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 8,438 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the third quarter valued at about $6,093,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of CNA Financial by 74.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 16.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CNA Financial

In other news, EVP Mark Steven James sold 18,547 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $938,107.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,159,141.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CNA Financial news, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 26,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $1,297,536.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,744 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,368,102.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 49,151 shares of company stock worth $2,449,311 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on CNA Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of CNA Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

CNA Financial Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:CNA opened at $47.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.20. CNA Financial Co. has a one year low of $38.32 and a one year high of $52.36. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNA Financial Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

