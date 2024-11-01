Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,651 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SKX. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 66.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 423.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 450 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2,809.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 640 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 778.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SKX opened at $61.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.22. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a one year low of $46.06 and a one year high of $75.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.23.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.S.A. declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase up to 10.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

SKX has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.09.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

