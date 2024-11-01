Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $294,000 Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 17.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth approximately $276,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 356 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Pullen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 70.7% during the third quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $289.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $276.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $276.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.16.

In related news, Director Sameh Fahmy bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $255.00 per share, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,550,000. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sameh Fahmy purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $255.00 per share, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,550,000. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 51,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.98, for a total transaction of $13,138,173.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,970,819.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $250.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.07. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $187.75 and a 1-year high of $263.66. The firm has a market cap of $56.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.31.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 19.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

