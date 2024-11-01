Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $459,000 Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,574 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the first quarter worth $108,434,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the first quarter worth $314,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 26.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,817 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 36.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,541 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the first quarter worth $263,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $175.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.28.

Shares of COIN opened at $179.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.56 and a 12 month high of $283.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $181.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.01.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.93). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 31.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 16,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.96, for a total transaction of $3,510,455.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,556 shares in the company, valued at $15,637,069.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.44, for a total transaction of $81,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,703.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 16,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.96, for a total transaction of $3,510,455.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,637,069.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,687 shares of company stock worth $14,908,594 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

