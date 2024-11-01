Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $474,000 Investment in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 28,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 76.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GO opened at $14.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.10. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $29.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.09.

Insider Activity at Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 5.18%. Grocery Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $1,890,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,728.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 200,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total value of $3,259,547.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,155,580.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $1,890,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,728.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 500,095 shares of company stock valued at $8,876,548. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GO shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Melius Research started coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.27.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Profile

(Free Report)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.