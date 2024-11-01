Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its position in SentinelOne by 37.1% during the third quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 262,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,290,000 after buying an additional 71,208 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the third quarter worth about $457,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the third quarter worth approximately $3,827,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SentinelOne by 2,197.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 291,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after purchasing an additional 278,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in SentinelOne by 13.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of S stock opened at $25.79 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.33 and a fifty-two week high of $30.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.73 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.06.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $198.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 2,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $54,093.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 504,085 shares in the company, valued at $10,363,987.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 4,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $85,727.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 500,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,661,364.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 2,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $54,093.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 504,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,363,987.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 489,850 shares of company stock worth $11,074,922 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on S shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of SentinelOne to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on SentinelOne from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

