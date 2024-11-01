Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000.

GE Vernova Trading Up 1.4 %

GE Vernova stock opened at $301.69 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $303.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $244.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on GE Vernova from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on GE Vernova from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on GE Vernova from $293.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on GE Vernova from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GE Vernova

GE Vernova Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.