Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000.
GE Vernova Trading Up 1.4 %
GE Vernova stock opened at $301.69 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $303.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $244.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.36.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
GE Vernova Company Profile
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.
