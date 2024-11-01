Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Takes $328,000 Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 673.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 666,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,412,000 after purchasing an additional 580,694 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 7.7% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 327,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,375,000 after purchasing an additional 23,358 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 49.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 13,039 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,494,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 117.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 24,034 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FNF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.40.

In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 1,700 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total value of $103,445.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $803,585.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $60.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.77 and a 52 week high of $62.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.21 and its 200 day moving average is $54.54. The company has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.36.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.03). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

