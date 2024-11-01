Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Takes $342,000 Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,626 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 25.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,035,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,046,000 after purchasing an additional 17,658 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,504,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 33.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 9,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $72.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.26 and a 12-month high of $100.38. The company has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.43 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $692.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.91 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 3.53%. CoStar Group’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com cut CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on CoStar Group from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CoStar Group from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.25.

Insider Activity

In other CoStar Group news, Director Michael R. Klein sold 71,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $5,350,268.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,913,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,919,389.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Michael R. Klein sold 71,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $5,350,268.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,913,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,919,389.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance purchased 14,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.67 per share, with a total value of $1,099,963.77. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,263,098 shares in the company, valued at $94,315,527.66. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

See Also

