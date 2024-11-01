Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Position Decreased by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners reduced its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 42.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 35,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 84.7% during the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 6.5% in the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PH opened at $634.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $614.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $564.27. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $362.49 and a fifty-two week high of $646.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $6.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.14 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.92%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PH shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $665.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $633.00 to $691.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $660.57.

In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,282. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,947. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $503,982.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,282. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

