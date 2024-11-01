Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.9% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $1,888,088,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $800,130,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,200,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,445,185,000 after buying an additional 3,252,451 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19,920.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 2,801,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6,239.1% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,418,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,194 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $221.92 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $137.47 and a 1 year high of $226.75. The firm has a market cap of $631.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $216.06 and a 200 day moving average of $206.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.82%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently issued reports on JPM. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.94.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
