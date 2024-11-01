PFG Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA)

PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Get BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BTA. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 8.1% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 26,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 7.5% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 33.7% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 14,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Price Performance

BTA opened at $10.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.29. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 12-month low of $8.72 and a 12-month high of $10.97.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Cuts Dividend

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.