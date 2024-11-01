PFG Investments LLC Acquires New Position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Get BeiGene alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BeiGene during the second quarter worth $1,168,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene during the 1st quarter worth $2,596,000. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 18,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the first quarter valued at about $29,649,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 8.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,171,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BeiGene from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on BeiGene from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities began coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $180.00 to $152.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.21.

BeiGene Price Performance

BeiGene stock opened at $202.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.77 and a beta of 0.62. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $126.97 and a 12-month high of $248.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $211.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.18.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.27) by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $929.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.34 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 14.93%. BeiGene’s revenue was up 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.64) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BeiGene

In related news, CEO John Oyler sold 6,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.22, for a total value of $1,433,958.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Chan Henry Lee sold 1,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.10, for a total transaction of $284,994.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 6,175 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.22, for a total value of $1,433,958.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,070 shares of company stock worth $4,901,050 over the last quarter. 7.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BeiGene Company Profile

(Free Report)

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.