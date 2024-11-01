PFG Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 54.4% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 51,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 12,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 9.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $10.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.53 and its 200 day moving average is $11.15. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.54.

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $792.30 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a negative net margin of 31.76% and a positive return on equity of 10.69%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

HE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $14.00 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

