PFG Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in TRX Gold Co. (NYSE:TRX)

PFG Investments LLC decreased its holdings in TRX Gold Co. (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) by 59.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,000 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in TRX Gold were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get TRX Gold alerts:

TRX Gold Price Performance

Shares of TRX stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. TRX Gold Co. has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on TRX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on TRX Gold in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.40 target price on shares of TRX Gold in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

About TRX Gold

(Free Report)

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TRX Gold Co. (NYSE:TRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TRX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRX Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.