PFG Investments LLC Has $214,000 Holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

PFG Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NULG. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 75,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,722,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 28.2% in the first quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $208,000. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $82.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.45. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $26.91 and a twelve month high of $34.04.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Featured Articles

