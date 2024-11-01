PFG Investments LLC Invests $223,000 in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,751,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2,990,669.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,639,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639,286 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter valued at $23,110,000.

NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $333.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $330.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $316.72. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $252.88 and a 52-week high of $343.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

