PFG Investments LLC Invests $92,000 in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)

PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YSG. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Yatsen by 50.9% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 122,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 41,352 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Yatsen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Yatsen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000.

Yatsen Stock Performance

Shares of YSG stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. Yatsen Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $4.89. The firm has a market cap of $385.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of -2.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.56.

About Yatsen

Yatsen ( NYSE:YSG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.17). Yatsen had a negative net margin of 26.62% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $109.33 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby’s Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics for lips, eyes, and face; skin care products, including face serums and creams, eye creams, masks, toners, makeup removers, cleansers, ampoules, and anti-acne patches; and beauty tools and kits, sunscreen products, and beauty devices.

