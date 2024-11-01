PFG Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

PFG Investments LLC lowered its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter worth $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

CAH opened at $108.52 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.19 and a 1-year high of $116.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.13. The company has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.60.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $59.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.74 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 0.37%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.506 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 16,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total value of $1,812,920.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,971 shares in the company, valued at $8,310,467.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jason M. Hollar sold 46,455 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total transaction of $5,064,524.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 197,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,546,276.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 16,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total value of $1,812,920.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,310,467.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,963 shares of company stock worth $12,379,980. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.18.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

