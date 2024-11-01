PFG Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

PFG Investments LLC reduced its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,788 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGZ. Sessa Capital IM L.P. increased its stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 15.0% during the second quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 2,739,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,810,000 after acquiring an additional 356,372 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,495,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,173,000 after purchasing an additional 291,622 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,192,000. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,928,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 251.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 397,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after buying an additional 284,634 shares during the period.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 83,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $583,125.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 54,393,065 shares in the company, valued at $378,031,801.75. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 1,508,695 shares of company stock valued at $11,288,802 over the last three months.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock opened at $7.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.50 and a 200-day moving average of $7.36. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 52-week low of $6.24 and a 52-week high of $8.25.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a $0.0864 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.77%.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

