PFG Investments LLC Makes New $53,000 Investment in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT)

PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Get The Gabelli Multimedia Trust alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GGT. Quarry LP acquired a new position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the second quarter worth about $438,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 10.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:GGT opened at $4.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.19. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $6.25.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Dividend Announcement

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.15%.

(Free Report)

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Multimedia Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.