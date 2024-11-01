PFG Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Get Macy's alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Macy’s by 9.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,489,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,385,000 after buying an additional 1,379,476 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,374,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,184,000 after purchasing an additional 68,300 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,704,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,333,000 after purchasing an additional 747,542 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 1,539.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,534,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Macy’s by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,185,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,162,000 after purchasing an additional 37,254 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on M shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Argus upgraded Macy’s to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Macy’s in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.43.

Macy’s Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:M opened at $15.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 2.11. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.24.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.23. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.1737 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.81%.

Macy’s Profile

(Free Report)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.