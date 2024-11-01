PFG Investments LLC Purchases New Stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN)

PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MIN. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 72.5% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 71,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 30,125 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 11.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,822 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 38.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 136,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 37,918 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Stock Performance

MIN opened at $2.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.68. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $2.85.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Increases Dividend

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a $0.0204 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. This is a boost from MFS Intermediate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

