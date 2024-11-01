PFG Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

PFG Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,092 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. nVerses Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 70.4% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 23.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group downgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.75 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.25 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.80 to $5.10 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.08.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AMBP opened at $3.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.21, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $4.26. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.63, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.69.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 114.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently -333.33%.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

Further Reading

