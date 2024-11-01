PFG Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

PFG Investments LLC lowered its stake in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Free Report) by 55.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,400 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Jumia Technologies were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the first quarter worth $466,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $528,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 171.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $705,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jumia Technologies stock opened at $4.60 on Friday. Jumia Technologies AG has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $15.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Separately, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company’s platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with customers; logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company’s platform in selected markets under the JumiaPay name.

