PFG Investments LLC Sells 1,618 Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

PFG Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 1.3% in the third quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 418,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 286,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 211,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 10,072 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 198,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 2.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 196,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Performance

NYSE RQI opened at $13.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.45. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $14.41.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%.

In other Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund news, Portfolio Manager Mathew Kirschner purchased 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.02 per share, with a total value of $75,427.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,427.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Further Reading

