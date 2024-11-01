PFG Investments LLC Sells 37,600 Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

PFG Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Free Report) by 45.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,600 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Luminar Technologies by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,705,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,708 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,865,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after buying an additional 14,604 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 149,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 34,566 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 7,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LAZR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.74.

NASDAQ:LAZR opened at $0.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average is $1.27. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $382.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.60.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

