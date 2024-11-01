PFG Investments LLC Sells 397 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

PFG Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 250.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

In related news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,964,120. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $648,234.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,574.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 2,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,964,120. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CF. Bank of America downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CF Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays increased their price target on CF Industries from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on CF Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CF Industries from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.67.

CF Industries Price Performance

CF opened at $82.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.36. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.19. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.13 and a 1 year high of $90.86.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.50. CF Industries had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

