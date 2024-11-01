PFG Investments LLC Sells 39,900 Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL)

PFG Investments LLC cut its holdings in Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Free Report) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 39,900 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Tellurian during the third quarter worth $339,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Tellurian during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tellurian by 82.1% during the third quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 47,703 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Tellurian during the third quarter worth about $411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 target price (down from $2.50) on shares of Tellurian in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

Tellurian Stock Performance

Shares of TELL opened at $1.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $892.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.56. Tellurian Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $1.07.

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 129.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.24%. As a group, research analysts predict that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. It operates through three segments: The Upstream, The Midstream, and The Marketing & Trading. The company produces, gathers, purchases, sells, and delivers natural gas; acquires and develops natural gas assets; and develops, constructs, and operates liquefied natural gas terminals and pipelines.

