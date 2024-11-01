PFG Investments LLC Sells 55,265 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG)

PFG Investments LLC cut its stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) by 78.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,265 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. E&G Advisors LP bought a new stake in B2Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in B2Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in B2Gold during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in B2Gold by 72.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,764 shares during the period. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BTG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC raised their price target on B2Gold from $3.30 to $3.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Cormark cut B2Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.12.

B2Gold Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of BTG opened at $3.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15. B2Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $492.57 million for the quarter. B2Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 7.44%. As a group, research analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is -145.45%.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

