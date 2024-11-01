PFG Investments LLC Sells 6,478 Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

PFG Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) by 28.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,495 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,478 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 218.0% in the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 11,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 7,819 shares during the period. William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pitney Bowes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Pitney Bowes Price Performance

Shares of PBI opened at $7.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.97 and a 200-day moving average of $6.08. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.97. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $7.70.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $793.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pitney Bowes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is -13.33%.

About Pitney Bowes

(Free Report)

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.