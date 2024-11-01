PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Stock Holdings Reduced by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 311,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,560 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $6,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in PG&E by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PG&E during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 48.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PG&E from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on PG&E in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PG&E in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PG&E has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Insider Activity at PG&E

In other PG&E news, VP Stephanie N. Williams sold 38,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $707,170.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,168.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PG&E Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE PCG opened at $20.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $15.94 and a one year high of $20.93. The firm has a market cap of $52.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01.

PG&E Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.42%.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

