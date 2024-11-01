Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 1,218 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 18.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 454,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,738,000 after acquiring an additional 69,794 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.5% in the third quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 347,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,409,000 after buying an additional 21,339 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth about $14,751,000. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.0% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 166,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,956,000 after buying an additional 6,392 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 25,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMB opened at $134.18 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $117.67 and a 12 month high of $149.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The company has a market capitalization of $45.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.39.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.14. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 198.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

KMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upgraded Kimberly-Clark to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $153.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.93.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

