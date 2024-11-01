Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Boosts Position in Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,622 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Allient were worth $5,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNT. Pullen Investment Management LLC increased its position in Allient by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 15,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Allient by 1,798.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Allient by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 119,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 43,167 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allient during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Allient during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALNT. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Allient from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Allient from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Allient from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNT opened at $17.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $291.23 million, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.17 and a 200 day moving average of $24.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.90. Allient Inc. has a one year low of $16.91 and a one year high of $36.33.

Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $136.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.55 million. Allient had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 3.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Allient Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Allient’s payout ratio is presently 10.34%.

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives.

