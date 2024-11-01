Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,108 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 21.4% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 13,830,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,044,000 after buying an additional 2,441,163 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $82,895,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $71,067,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 29,485,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,990,000 after buying an additional 1,333,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,601,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,868,000 after buying an additional 796,659 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.33 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.36 and a 12-month high of $51.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.42.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

