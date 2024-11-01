Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $2.81 Million Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 44.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,822 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 79,117 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 640.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $74,213,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $21,008,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 386,648 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,623,000 after acquiring an additional 28,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRTX. Scotiabank began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $541.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $505.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $431.00 to $425.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $492.50.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 646 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $323,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,217,500. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 3,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $1,888,216.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 9,994 shares in the company, valued at $4,987,006. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $323,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,217,500. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,710 shares of company stock valued at $3,298,206 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX opened at $475.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $474.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $463.95. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $341.90 and a 12-month high of $510.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported ($12.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($12.54) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

