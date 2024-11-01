Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $2.82 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 30.7% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $119.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.73 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.25.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.