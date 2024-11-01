Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $60.81 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,079 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,743 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 0.9% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $60,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 68.0% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $393.80 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $281.61 and a 12-month high of $421.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $392.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $361.25.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Daiwa America raised Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.48.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

