Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 33,532 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 1,166.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,407 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,532 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.06% of Crocs worth $5,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CROX. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,838 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Crocs by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,103 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Crocs by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,918 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,859,000. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services bought a new stake in Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at about $828,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

In other news, Director John B. Replogle bought 2,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $112.60 per share, for a total transaction of $252,224.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,630.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John B. Replogle acquired 2,240 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $112.60 per share, for a total transaction of $252,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,630.40. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff sold 10,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total transaction of $1,402,433.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,756,404.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CROX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $164.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Crocs from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of Crocs from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

Crocs Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $107.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.00 and a 52-week high of $165.32. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.99.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Crocs had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 53.20%. Crocs’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Crocs

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Featured Articles

