Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 306,122 Shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 56.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306,122 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.57% of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF worth $5,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the third quarter worth $52,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the second quarter worth $71,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the second quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the second quarter worth $157,000.

BATS:RDVI opened at $24.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.79.

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

