Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 4,830 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,830 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 22.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 27,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth about $554,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 392,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 24.8% in the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 4,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 11,471.4% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,777,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,500,000 after acquiring an additional 6,719,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

Duke Energy stock opened at $115.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.46. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $86.61 and a 12 month high of $121.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Mizuho upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.85.

Read Our Latest Report on DUK

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $61,365.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,617.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.