Piper Sandler Boosts Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $322.00

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $319.00 to $322.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on V. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $317.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Visa from $279.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.07.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $289.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $530.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visa has a 12-month low of $232.99 and a 12-month high of $296.34.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $148,687.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 258,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $71,029,000 after purchasing an additional 27,439 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 32.9% in the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,482 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 7.2% in the third quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 5.0% in the third quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 21,665 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,957,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in Visa by 6.7% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 13,725 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,774,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

