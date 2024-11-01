Piper Sandler Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Stock

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.79% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Provident Financial Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Provident Financial stock opened at $15.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.36 million, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.40. Provident Financial has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $15.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Provident Financial had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $14.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Provident Financial will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provident Financial

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Provident Financial stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.33% of Provident Financial worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Provident Financial Company Profile



Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

