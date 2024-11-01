Piper Sandler Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Stock

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DGX. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.58.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of DGX stock opened at $154.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.44. Quest Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $123.04 and a 1 year high of $160.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.38%.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $278,533.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,459.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

